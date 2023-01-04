Police are appealing for witnesses after a car struck a pedestrian in Shoreham and left the scene

A grey BMW 3 series is reported to have collided with a man near the Saltings Roundabout on the A259 shortly after 6pm on Sunday, December 4.

The driver and pedestrian are understood to have been involved in an argument at McDonald’s in Eastern Road shortly before.

We would like to speak to anybody who witnessed the incident or the events leading up to it.

Please call 101 or visit the Sussex Police website, quoting serial 349 of 05/12.