Officers were called by colleagues in the fire service just before 7pm on Friday 21 October, for concerns for the welfare of two people following the collapse of a garage wall at a property in St John’s Road, Clacton.

Road closures were in place whilst emergency services dealt with the incident in which the pair were known to each other.

A man, 30s, was rescued from the rubble and sustained an arm injury, but despite the best efforts of paramedics, a 12-year-old boy, sadly, died at the scene.

His death is being treated as non-suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Detective Inspector James Hardingham, leading the investigation, said:

“My thoughts are with the family and friends of those concerned at this sad time.

“We’re continuing our enquiries to establish the facts leading to the wall collapse.

“If anyone has information that can help us, or anyone who was in St John’s Road just before 7pm last night and saw anything that could help our investigation, should call us.”