Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision left a man with serious injuries.

The collision happened at 4.45am today (Sunday, Oct 30th) when a Vauxhall
Corsa travelling on Hyndburn Road in the direction of Whalley Road in Great
Harwood lost control on a bend and collided with a tree.
The driver of the car, a man in his 20s from Blackburn, suffered relatively
minor injuries and was taken to hospital.
A passenger, a man in his 20s from Great Harwood, suffered serious injuries
and remains in a serious condition in hospital.
Sgt Martin Wilcock, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: This
collision has left a young man with some very serious injuries and I would
appeal to anyone who saw the collision itself, or the Corsa in the moments
before the collision, or who has any dashcam footage, to get in touch.”
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number
0375 of today (Oct 30th) Alternatively you can email
SCIU@lancashire.police.uk