Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision left a man with serious injuries.

The collision happened at 4.45am today (Sunday, Oct 30th) when a Vauxhall

Corsa travelling on Hyndburn Road in the direction of Whalley Road in Great

Harwood lost control on a bend and collided with a tree.

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s from Blackburn, suffered relatively

minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

A passenger, a man in his 20s from Great Harwood, suffered serious injuries

and remains in a serious condition in hospital.

Sgt Martin Wilcock, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: This

collision has left a young man with some very serious injuries and I would

appeal to anyone who saw the collision itself, or the Corsa in the moments

before the collision, or who has any dashcam footage, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number

0375 of today (Oct 30th) Alternatively you can email

SCIU@lancashire.police.uk