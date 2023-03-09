Thursday, March 9, 2023
Police are appealing for witnesses after a disturbance in Swindon last night

written by uknip247
Between 7.30pm and 7.45pm a man in his 20s was approached in a park near Rodbourne Road by four people on two mopeds. As they approached the victim they shouted; ‘Get the bike’ and waved a large knife.

The victim tried to get away on his electric vehicle but collided with a parked car and left it behind, fleeing to the nearby hotel.

It’s believed the suspects stopped to pick up the electric bike.

They are described as all wearing balaclavas and dark clothing, with one dressed in blue.

Inspector Annabel Martin said: “This was a very concerning attack and we know the impact this sort of crime has on our communities.

“You may see an increased police presence in the area as we carry out searches and investigate the incident.

“We are asking anyone who saw suspicious activity in the Rodbourne Road area at the time of the incident to contact us as a matter of urgency. Even a small observation could provide a vital clue to help identify those responsible.”

  • If you can help with our investigation, please call us on 101 quoting reference number 54230025164.
