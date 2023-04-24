Police are appealing for witnesses after a man his 70’s was assaulted by two teenage boys

The incident happened in the field area off Salford Close in Redditch between 5.15pm and 5.30pm when the victim was walking his dog on Wednesday 19 April 2023.

Two teenage boys approached the victim and said they wanted to show him something further up the field. The two boys then pushed the victim into a ditch causing him injuries to his knee and head.

The two suspects are described: –

Boy 1 – white, approximately 5ft 9’, average build, aged around 14-15 years old with mousey brown, shortish hair. He was wearing grey trousers and a lightweight, dark coloured coat.

Boy 2 – white, approximately 5ft 7’, a smaller build, aged around 14-15 years old with mousey brown, shortish hair. He was also wearing grey trousers with a dark grey zip up jacket. He is described as having a foreign accent, it is not known what accent this was.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact PC Jolie Lisle on 07929 721332 or by email jolie.lisle@westmercia.police.uk

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or I.P address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.