Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Warminster.

Between approximately 8.45pm and 9pm on December 2, a man in his 60s was walking through The Cornmarket when he was assaulted and fell to the ground.

He sustained an injury to his head during the incident, which we believe to have been a random attack.

Officers believe the offender was a white man, aged in his 30s, of stocky build with a short stubbly beard. It is possible he was wearing a green jacket.

If anyone was in the area at the time who may have seen or heard anything suspicious, please call 101 and quote crime reference number 54220127342.

Alternatively, call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.