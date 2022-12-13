Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was found seriously injured in Gourock

Around 9pm on Saturday, 10 December, 2022 a 48-year-old man, who had not
long got off a train from Glasgow Central Station, was found by members of
the public unconscious on Shore Street, Gourock. He had sustained facial
injuries for which he was later treated at Inverclyde Royal Hospital.
Detective Constable Ruth Elder, of Greenock CID, said: “We are keen to
speak to a group of young men, one of whom had been on the train from
Glasgow which arrived in Gourock just before 9pm.
“From our enquiries so far, we believe there was a disturbance on the train
involving a man who is described as white, in his 20s, of a slim build,
with dark hair and wearing a dark coat.
“He appeared to be alone, however, when he alighted from the train he
joined the company of other men outside Gourock Train Station, all casually
dressed and in their 20s.
“A number of people came to the injured man’s aid and we have managed to
speak to them but we would like to talk to anyone who was on the train or
who may have seen an incident take place outside the train station on Shore
Street.
Officers are checking local CCTV from and would ask that anyone with
information that may assist their investigation to contact police via 101
quoting incident number 1141 of Sunday 11 December 2022. Alternatively,
details can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

