Thursday, December 1, 2022
Police Are Appealing For Witnesses After A Man Was Robbed In Southampton
Between 6pm and 6.30pm on Tuesday 29 November, a man aged in his 60s was walking along Dolton Road in the Lordshill area when he was approached by a group of young people.

They pushed the man to the floor and stole £300 from his pocket before leaving the scene. The man suffered minor injuries.

Following initial inquiries we are now calling for anyone with information about this incident to come forward.

Did you see a group of young people in this area on this afternoon? There were between four and six of them and they were dressed in black.

Officers would particularly like to speak to anyone with relevant CCTV footage of this group or the incident itself.

Anyone with information that could assist us should call 101 quoting incident number 44220484851.

Alternatively, you can make a report online at: https://orlo.uk/sSwFH

