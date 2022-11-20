Monday, November 21, 2022
Monday, November 21, 2022

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed in Sheffield

by @uknip247
Emergency services were called to Greengate Lane, High Green, to reports of an altercation outside the Go Local shop at around 5.30pm on Saturday.
It is reported that three men in a grey Volkswagen Golf have approached another group of men, and one man was stabbed during the altercation.
The victim, 23, has made his own way to hospital where he was treated for injuries to his back. His injuries were not deemed life threatening or altering and he has since been discharged.
It is believed there were several people present in addition to several vehicles in the area at the time.
Officers are keen to establish the circumstances and are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the car prior to the incident or after to come forward.
If you can help, you can pass information to police by calling 101. Please quote incident number 747 of 14 November 2022.
Alternatively, if you wish to give information anonymously, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers via their website – http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org – or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.

