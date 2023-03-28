Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed in Worthing

Emergency services were called to Wallace Avenue around 9.20pm on Monday night (March 27) after a man was found with serious injuries. He is currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

Officers are working to establish exactly what happened and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

That includes anyone who may have been driving or cycling in the area and may have relevant video or dashcam footage, or anyone who saw anything suspicious around Mill Road, Victoria Park, Lansdowne Road, and the surrounding area.

Chief Inspector Sarah Leadbeatter said: “Officers have been carrying out intensive enquiries overnight and throughout the day as we investigate this incident, which we believe involved a group of men.

“Members of the public can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area while these enquiries are ongoing.

“We ask anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that can help to contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Corley.

“Alternatively, information can be passed to police anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”