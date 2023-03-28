Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Tuesday, March 28, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed in Worthing

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed in Worthing

by uknip247
Police Are Appealing For Witnesses After A Man Was Stabbed In Worthing

Emergency services were called to Wallace Avenue around 9.20pm on Monday night (March 27) after a man was found with serious injuries. He is currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

Officers are working to establish exactly what happened and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

That includes anyone who may have been driving or cycling in the area and may have relevant video or dashcam footage, or anyone who saw anything suspicious around Mill Road, Victoria Park, Lansdowne Road, and the surrounding area.

Chief Inspector Sarah Leadbeatter said: “Officers have been carrying out intensive enquiries overnight and throughout the day as we investigate this incident, which we believe involved a group of men.

“Members of the public can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area while these enquiries are ongoing.

“We ask anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that can help to contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Corley.

“Alternatively, information can be passed to police anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A man has been charged after a number of refuse collectors were assaulted in Stoke-on-Trent

A man wanted on suspicion of murder who fled the UK has been arrested for drug offences in South America

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old from the Wakefield area

Can you help Police find the driver of a vehicle that failed to stop at the scene of a Whitby collision in which a...

Two men from Workington were sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court today after admitting grievous bodily harm with intent following a vicious, targeted attack on...

Protests across France continue, with demonstrators gathering in multiple cities to oppose President Emmanuel Macron’s retirement reform

A sexual predator who raped his victim at least 24 times has been jailed for 17 years

The British government has decided to donate 14 Challenger 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine in order to help them fight the Russian invasion

Can you help the Police to find missing Celia Vosper, 77, from the Isle of Wight?

The Prime Minister has today made three re-appointments and one new appointment to his Trade Envoy programme

A man is facing a life sentence for the murder of Madison Wright in Pitsea

Detectives investigating a shooting in Rotherham have charged a man

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More