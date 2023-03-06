Monday, March 6, 2023
Monday, March 6, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

BREAKING

Police are appealing for witnesses after a necklace was stolen by women posing as charity workers in Salisbury

written by uknip247
A Man From Gravesend Has Been Ordered To Repay Nearly £73,000 Under The Proceeds Of Crime Act After Defrauding Ten People In A Complex Investment Scam.

On March 1, at around 3.50pm, the victim – a woman in her 80s – was in the carpark of the Waitrose store in Churchill Way when she was approached by two women who had arrived in the car park in a black car with a man.

The women said they were collecting money for charity, and the victim gave the women a small amount of cash.

One of the suspects gave the victim a hug, at which point her necklace was stolen – although the victim didn’t realise until later.

The suspects then walked towards the exit, and it is believed they were then picked up outside by the man in the black vehicle.

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw this incident to please get in contact with Police on 101 quoting reference 54230022601.

Avatar Of Uknip247

You may also like

Six fire engines and approximately 40 firefighters responded...

FTSE 100 Firms Thrive Despite Economic Challenges

Images have been issued of two men police...

Two people have been arrested after cannabis plants...

Two people have been charged and five motorbikes...

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to a robbery...

Man charged after violent beer glass assault in...

Police have released an E-fit of a man...

Six fire engines and approximately 40 firefighters responded...

Six fire engines and approximately 40 firefighters battled...

We and our partners store and/or access information on a device, such as cookies and process personal data, such as unique identifiers and standard information sent by a device for personalised ads and content, ad and content measurement, and audience insights, as well as to develop and improve products. With your permission we and our partners may use precise geolocation data and identification through device scanning. You may click to consent to our and our partners’ processing as described above. Alternatively you may access more detailed information and change your preferences before consenting or to refuse consenting. Please note that some processing of your personal data may not require your consent, but you have a right to object to such processing. Your preferences will apply to this website only. You can change your preferences at any time by returning to this site Accept Read More