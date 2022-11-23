Police are appealing for witnesses after a report of a sexual assault in

Portsmouth on Sunday evening (November 20).

It was reported to police that at approximately 5.45pm, a 19-year-old woman

was walking down the alleyway that links Wellington Street and Aldwell

Street in the direction of Somers Road.

The woman was approximately halfway down the alleyway when she was

approached by a man who then touched her inappropriately over her clothing

and attempted to pull her to the ground.

A second woman who saw what was happening intervened and the man walked

away in the direction of Guildhall Square. It’s possible that he turned

into the area of Aldwell Street, Lower Forbury Road, River Street or

Sedgley Close.

The woman was not injured and is being supported.

Since this incident was reported to police, they have been conducting

enquiries to locate the man involved.

Officers are continuing their enquiries but are now turning to the public

for assistance.

The man involved is described as;

White

Aged in his 40s/50s

Of larger build, overweight

5ft 8in tall

Short grey hair, slightly balding

Grey stubble

Wearing a grey hoody with the hood up.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and

saw what happened.

Do you recognise the above description? Did you see anyone in the area

matching this description?

Were you the woman who intervened or do you know who this was?

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting 44220471727.