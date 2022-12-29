Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious collision involving a bicycle and a moped on the A1042 Chartwell Road in Norwich on Friday 23 December

The bicycle and moped, an orange Zontes ZT125, collided at 6.48pm at the junction of Spixworth Road and Chartwell Road.

The 17-year-old boy riding on the moped received serious injuries and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital where he remains pending further treatment.

Police would like to speak to the cyclist who failed to stop at the scene. He is described as being aged in his 40 to 50s and was riding a red bike, seen to travel down St Clements Hill following the collision.

If anyone witnessed the collision or has footage, please email [email protected]norfolk.police.uk