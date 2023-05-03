Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenage girl on her way to school was sexually assaulted

The incident happened at approximately 8.10am on Monday 20 March in Tunnel Hill in Worcester when she was walking to school and a man approached her and assaulted her.

Investigating officers are releasing a CCTV image of a man they believe may be able to help them with their enquiries. He is described as white, tall, around 20-years-old, with blackish/brown straight hair wearing an orange tie-dye jumper with black on it, greyish jogging bottoms and trainers.

Investigating officer PC Rebecca Paley said: “We’re releasing CCTV images of a man that we would like to speak to in connection with this incident, he may be able to help us with our enquiries and I would encourage either the man in the picture or anyone who thinks they may recognise him to get in touch with police as soon as you’re able to.”

“We understand that the CCTV image is from the back however the orange tie-dye top is very distinctive, we’re keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time or were within the vicinity at the time and may have seen him.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact PC Rebecca Paley on 07977 235581 or by email Rebecca.paley1@westmercia.police.uk

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or I.P address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.

