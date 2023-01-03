Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Police Are Appealing For Witnesses After A Teenager Was Assaulted In Corporation Street, Swindon
Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was assaulted in Corporation Street, Swindon.

The 15-year-old boy was walking along the street at approximately 4.20pm on December 24 when he approached the junction with Lagos Street, outside Baraka Groceries.

As he did so, he fell of a kerb and made light contact with a parked silver car. A man got out of the car and punched the boy to the face before driving off.

The victim lost several teeth and suffered cuts to his mouth as a result of the assault.

We’d like to hear from any witnesses to the incident or anyone who was passing the area and may have dash cam footage.

If you can help, call 101 and quote crime reference number 54220134661.

Alternatively, call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

