Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was reportedly a victim of a robbery in Southampton

The incident happened at around 12.25pm and 12.45pm on Saturday 25 March; between Bargate Southampton and Castle Way.

It is reported that the teenage boy was approached by two other young people who had asked him to hand over his bag, phone and shoes – in which the request was refused. The teenager fled from the scene towards Westquay shopping centre, but was allegedly followed by the two young people back out onto Castle Way.

The victim reports being assaulted by one of the young people – causing minor facial injuries – and whilst this is occurring, the victim has dropped his mobile phone which is picked up by the other young person.

A member of the public has then intervened and helped the victim get his belongings back off the floor.

The two young people are described as being:

• White, 14-15 years old, approx. 5ft 6ins tall, slim build. He was seen wearing a grey beanie

• White, 14-15 years old, approx. 5ft 5ins tall, slim build. He had dark short hair and was seen wearing a black Nike coat – similar to a gilet.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the assault and robbery – especially the member of the public who intervened and came to the assistance of the victim – if this was you, please do come forward and contact the police.

Any information could prove invaluable in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference number 44230119002.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity, Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.

