Home BREAKING Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman suffered serious injuries in a collision in Gosport Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman suffered serious injuries in a collision in Gosport by @uknip247 December 10, 2022 December 10, 2022 The incident occurred around 2.15pm yesterday afternoon (December 9th).when a red Toyota Yaris and grey Volkswagen Polo were in collision on Stokes Bay Road. Three people suffered injuries, with a woman in her 70s suffering serious injuries and being taken to hospital. Hampshire and IOW Air Ambulance were also called to assist. Enquiries into the exact circumstances are ongoing and officers are keen to speak to anyone who may be able to assist in their investigation. In particular, police are keen to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the incident. Anyone with information which could assist police should call 101, quoting the reference 44220496563. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail RELATED ARTICLES Detectives have charged a 23-year-old man with assault, sexual assault and attempted... The government gave Stevenage Borough Council 24 hours notice before moving asylum... A 31-year-old man has beed arrested after a Land Rover allegedly rammed... Emergency Services called to Barking Park Boating lake Armed police throw Lambeth housing estate into lockdown A murder investigation has been launched after a teenager was stabbed in... Snow seen at Gatwick and Yellow weather warning for Ice and Snow... Snow seen at Gatwick and Yellow weather warning for Ice and Snow... Kent road closed and police on scene after crash on the A20 A vulnerable elderly man with Alzheimer’s who walked six miles from his... Suffolk Trading Standards Imports Surveillance Team have detained 973 diesel heaters at... Police are appealing to the public for further information after a number...