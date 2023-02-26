Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in Hampden Park, Eastbourne

Officers were called to the park, adjacent to Decoy Drive, after the incident which took place between 14.20 and 14.30 GMT on Saturday, February 25.

A 63-year-old woman was approached by a man not known to her, and assaulted.

She did not sustain serious injuries and is now receiving support from specially trained officers.

Detective Inspector Andrew Nicklin, investigating, said: “This was a distressing incident for the victim, who is supporting our investigation.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident on a footpath approaching the perimeter near Decoy Drive, or anyone who was in the park at the time of the incident, to come forward.

“A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in custody at this time.”

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 715 of 25/02.