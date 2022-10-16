The collision happened on the A56 Accrington Easterly Bypass at shortly before 8pm last night (Thursday, Oct 13th) when a Toyota CH-R travelling north approached the roundabout at J8 when it was struck from behind by a Mercedes C220 driving in the same direction.

Both vehicles ended up on the grass with the Toyota landing on its roof. The passenger of the Toyota, a woman in her 20s from Nelson, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital. The driver of the Toyota, a man in his 40s from Nelson, suffered more minor injuries.

The driver of the Mercedes, a man in his 60s from Manchester, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He remains in custody.

Sgt Craig Booth, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This collision has left a woman with some really serious injuries and I would appeal for any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police, or anyone who may have dashcam footage, to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 1183 of October 13th.