Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was persistently targeted with unwanted sexual advances during a walk near Faringdon Park, Swindon

The incident happened around 4.45pm on Thursday (10/11).

The woman was walking along Church Place when she was approached by a man pushing a black bike.

He made a number of sexual comments which caused the woman to become scared, before she managed to get away.

The man made off in the direction of the Territorial Army Centre.

He is described as white, around 5ft 7inches tall, of medium build, aged in his 20’s and dressed in black.

If you were in the area and saw someone matching that description or saw what happened, please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 54220119011.

Alternatively, you can contact CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.