Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was robbed in Fishponds

At around 09.50 on Wednesday 1 March, a woman in her 70s was pushed and robbed in Oldbury Court Car Park, in Fishponds.

The offender stole the victim’s Sony Xperia mobile phone and made off in a black car along Oldbury Court Road.

The victim did not require hospital treatment.

The suspect is described as a black man, with a round face, with short, tight curly hair. He was wearing black clothing and had a dog with him which is described as a Rottweiler-cross.

Police are appealing for witnesses, as well as any relevant dashcam or CCTV footage, to contact the police with any information.

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223049047

