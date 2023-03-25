Saturday, March 25, 2023
Police are appealing for witnesses after an indecent exposure incident in Southampton

It was reported that at around 3.15pm yesterday (24 March) a man exposed himself on three occasions to a woman on Southampton High Street, near to Dolphin House.

It was also reported that he chased an unknown man, believed to be a flower seller.

A 25-year-old man of no fixed abode was arrested on suspicion of outraging public decency. He has been released from custody on police bail.

Officers have conducted a number of enquiries and are now turning to the public for any information that may assist the investigation.

Were you in the area at the time? Perhaps you have a mobile phone or CCTV footage?

Police are particularly keen to speak with the man who was chased by the suspect, as he may have phone footage that could help officers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 with reference 44230117585.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

