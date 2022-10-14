The incident occurred at approximately 10.15am on Wednesday morning, Wednesday 12 October, on a path near Mannock Drive.

A woman was walking her dog when two dogs off their leads ran over and tried to attack the victim’s dog. As she attempted to separate the dogs, they then tried to bite her hands, wrists and forearms.

The dogs’ owners then approached, put them on leads and then ran off towards the Howard estate.

The suspects’ dogs are described as being similar to a Border Collie and a Boxer, with the two owners described as men aged in their late 20s to early 30s, with brown hair and one of them was wearing glasses.

Anyone with information about this incident, is asked to contact Bury St Edmunds Safer Neighbourhood Team, quoting reference: 65445/22.

