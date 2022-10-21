Emergency services were called around 11.15pm yesterday, 19 October, after the Viper E-Scooter was in collision with a parked and unattended white Ford Focus on North Road West, Stonehouse.

Two men on the scooter, both in their 30s, suffered life-changing injuries and were taken to Derriford Hospital where they remain.

Officers from the Alliance Roads Policing Team attended alongside local officers. The road was closed for four-and-a-half hours while an examination of the scene took place.

Officers are investigating the collision and asking for any witnesses to contact them.

They are also keen to hear from anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage which may assist with the investigation.

Please contact police via: Contact us | Devon and Cornwall Police (devon-cornwall.police.uk) or by telephone on 101, quoting log number 989 of 19 October.

