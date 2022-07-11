Two people were injured in a collision on the A39 in Bideford on Saturday [9 July], according to police.

Around 1pm, emergency services were called to a collision near Abbotsham Cross involving a red Citroen Picasso and a red Mercedes.

The Citroen driver, a woman in her 70s from Barnstaple, was airlifted to Derriford Hospital with potentially life-changing injuries.

The Mercedes driver, a Bideford man in his 50s, was taken to North Devon District Hospital with minor injuries.

Officers from the Roads Policing Team investigated the scene for six hours, causing the road to be closed.

Officers are investigating the collision and requesting that any witnesses contact them. Anyone with relevant dashcam footage is also encouraged to contact the police.

Please send an email to 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting log number 514 of 09/07/22.