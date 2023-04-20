Police are appealing for witnesses and any dashcam footage after a serious collision on April 7

The incident happened on the A60 on Mansfield Road near Papplewick at around 2.55pm.

Police attended a three-car collision where two women in one of the cars were treated for serious injuries in hospital. They are now recovering.

Occupants of the other two vehicles were also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Detective Constable Liah Lane, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This was a serious incident and we are currently working to understand what happened.

“We would really like to hear from anyone in the area or on that road before or after the incident occurred. We would especially like to hear from anyone who saw a red Audi or has any dash cam footage.

“Any witnesses who are yet to come forward are asked to call 101 quoting incident 471 of 7 April 2023.”