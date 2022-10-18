Greater Manchester Police were called at around 23.30 BST on Saturday 15 October 2022 to a serious collision on Oldham Road, Oldham near to the A62, Mersey Road North.

Emergency services attended the scene and despite the best attempts of officers and paramedics the pedestrian was pronounced dead a short time later after suffering fatal injuries.

Specialist officers have been deployed to support his family at this devastating time.

A 20-year-old was arrested a short time later.

GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are now appealing for anyone who may have seen the collision during the evening to get in touch to help their investigation.

Officers are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have footage, including dashcam, mobile phone or CCTV/doorbell footage from the area in the moments before the collision took place.

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 4741 quoting incident 3646 of 15/10/22.

Alternatively, details can be passed via LiveChat function at www.gmp.police.ukor anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

ADVERTISEMENT