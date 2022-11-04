Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a disturbance in Padiham

Officers were called to Padiham Tesco in Wyre Street at 8.08pm yesterday

(November) 3 to reports of a public order incident.

It was reported two cars have pulled up in the carpark and one man has been

chased into the store by two men wearing face coverings and carrying bats.

No physical altercation has taken place inside the store.

A 21-year-old man from Padiham has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated

vehicle taking and remains in custody at this time.

DI Mark Saunders, of Burnley CID, said: “This incident took place in full

view of shoppers, who will have been understandably concerned about it.

“Our investigation is very much underway and I want to make it clear that

this is being treated as an isolated incident between parties known to each

other.

“While we have made an arrest, we are keen to hear from any witnesses we

haven’t already spoken to and anybody with CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam

footage which could assist our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to email

forcecontrolroom@lancashire.police.uk or call 101, quoting log 1184 of

November 3, 2022.