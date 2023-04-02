Sunday, April 2, 2023
Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a serious incident which resulted in the death of a man

by uknip247

At around 4.50pm on Saturday (1 April), Police received a report of an incident on Broad Oak Way involving a vehicle.

It is believed that a 41-year-old man had been working on a black car on a driveway when, for reasons not yet known, the vehicle moved, seriously injuring the man. The man’s injuries sadly proved fatal.

Investigating, Sgt David McIlwhan, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “We are investigating the circumstances of this incident. If you were passing when or just before the incident happened or have dashcam footage that could help us understand what happened, we would like to speak to you.”

Anyone with information is asked to please email david.mcilwhan@cambs.police.uk [correct].

You can also report information online at https://orlo.uk/iAn2T, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at https://orlo.uk/fHHnz or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident reference ISR 605 of 1 April 2023.

