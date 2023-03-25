Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a serious road traffic collision in Larkhill in the early hours of this morning

At around 3am, two vehicles – one being a private hire taxi – were involved in a head on collision in The Packway, Larkill, near to the garrison church of St Alban the Martyr.

A passenger in the taxi, a man in his 30s, suffered life-threatening injuries and has been taken to Southampton General Hospital.

Three other men in their 20s, 30s and 40s have been taken to Salisbury District Hospital with what are thought to be minor injuries.

We are carrying out a collision investigation and the road through Larkhill is likely to remain closed for several hours.

Any witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have dashcam footage is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 01225 694597 quoting log number 29 of today’s date.