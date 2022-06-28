Officers were called to Paper Baker on Bohemia Road around 9.50 p.m. on Monday (June 27) after three boys, all dressed in dark clothing, entered the store and caused stock damage. Staff at the time were physically unharmed, and nothing appears to have been taken.

The suspects, who were all wearing masks, then fled in the direction of Alexandra Park.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested and remains in custody on suspicion of criminal damage.

Officers investigating the incident are asking for any witnesses, including anyone who may have captured any relevant dash cam footage from the area at the time, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by dialling 101 and referencing serial 1542 of 27/06.