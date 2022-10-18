Officers were called to North Moor Lane at 8.25am following reports that a serious road traffic collision had occurred.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the driver of the vehicle, who is a woman in her 40s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Sgt Phil Baxendale, of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations, said: “This incident has resulted in a woman losing her life and my thought are with her loved ones at this extremely distressing time.

“We are now working to establish the full circumstances of the collision and what caused it. I would ask any witnesses or anybody with dashcam or CCTV footage which could assist our enquiries to contact the police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to email 2957@lancashire.police.uk or call 101, quoting log 303 of October 17, 2022.