Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a man was assaulted on a residential street

Officers were called to Grassmere, Cotgrave, after the incident at around 6.45pm yesterday (Wednesday) evening.

The victim, a man in his twenties, suffered a serious head injury and remains in hospital.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Detective Sergeant Matt Dumbrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a violent assault that left a young man in hospital with a serious head injury.

“We are currently investigating what happened in the moments before, during and after this incident and urge any witnesses to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 622 of 1 March.

