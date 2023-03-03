Friday, March 3, 2023
Friday, March 3, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

BREAKING

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a man was assaulted in Mansfield

by uknip247
written by uknip247
Auto Draft

The victim, a man in his 40s, was found injured by a member of the public in Quaker Way shortly before 6am on Saturday 25 February.

He was later treated in the hospital for a cut to his head and released.

DC Amelia Hicklin, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a nasty assault that took place somewhere in the in town centre in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“It is likely that this assault was seen or heard by somebody and I urge any witnesses to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 137 of 25 February 2023.

Avatar Of Uknip247

You may also like

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after...

A sex offender who assaulted a schoolgirl almost...

A teenager has appeared in court charged with...

Two people have been charged and five motorbikes...

A man who carried out a serious assault...

A man has been charged after an investigation...

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to make contact...

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command have...

Police are appealing for help to find a...

After being stabbed in Oxford Street, a 25-year-old...