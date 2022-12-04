Sunday, December 4, 2022
Police Are Appealing For Witnesses And Information After A Man Was Assaulted In Southampton
by @uknip247

At 8.15pm on Friday, 2 December, a man in his 30’s was assaulted by another man outside the Victory Gospel Church on Portswood Road.
The victim sustained head injuries and received treatment in hospital.
Officers are carrying out enquiries and are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident.
Were you in the area at the time? Did you see anything?
Perhaps you were driving and have dash-cam that may have captured something?
Anyone with any information that may assist our investigation should contact us on 101 or via our website at https://orlo.uk/n4kRA quoting reference 44220489258.

