Emergency services were called to a section of the Colwick Loop Road shortly before 9pm yesterday (Monday) evening after car left the road and rolled over.

A 14-year-old boy suffered serious injuries in the crash and is currently being treated in hospital.

Two other people in the car, a 19-year-old man and a further 14-year-old boy were also injured and received hospital treatment.

It is believed that no other vehicles were involved.

Detective Inspector Kate Savage, of Nottinghamshire Police’s serious collision investigation unit, sad: “This was a very serious incident that left three young people in hospital – one of them with very serious injuries.

“Specialist officers have been working through the night at the scene to investigate what happened and have already spoken to several witnesses.

“If anyone else saw what happened I urge them to get in contact with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 804 of 3 October 2022.