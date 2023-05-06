Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a woman died following a fall from a mobility scooter

The victim, aged in her sixties, was riding the scooter along Alfreton Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield, shortly before 11am yesterday (Friday) when she fell into the carriageway near the junction with Willowbridge Lane.

She was taken to hospital with a head injury but sadly died later in the day.

Detective Constable Adam Rigby, Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a very sad incident that resulted in a woman’s death. We are currently working to understand what happened so we can give her family the answers they need.

“We are asking any witnesses who have not yet spoken to us to come forward with information, and are particularly keen to speak with anyone who may have recorded dashcam footage at or near the scene.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 241 of 5 May 2023.