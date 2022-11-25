Police are appealing for witnesses and information, and any road users with footage, to contact them following a fatal collision on the A13 in Dagenham

The collision happened at around 2.35am on Friday, 25 November after a van, which was travelling in the wrong direction of the Essex-bound carriageway, collided with a black Toyota Prius.

The van had failed to stop for Essex Police officers prior to entering the A13.

A 21-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the Prius, was pronounced dead the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the van – a 39-year-old man – was taken to hospital for treatment; he remains there in a serious condition.

He has also been arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for police and causing death by dangerous driving.

The driver of the Prius attended the hospital but is not thought to be seriously injured.

The IOPC will be investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident including the involvement of Essex Police officers prior to the crash.

Detective Sergeant Mike Rapp, investigating, said: “This is a terrible incident that has resulted in the tragic death of a young woman.

“I am appealing for anyone who was driving on the A13 in the Dagenham area shortly after 02:30hrs and saw the events unfolding as this van drove on the wrong side of the Essex-bound carriageway to contact us.

“There is footage circulating on social media of this incident that we are aware of; I would ask anyone in possession of footage to think about the family of the woman who has died and consider their feelings before sharing content. I would also urge anyone who has images or footage of the incident to provide these to the police so that we can build a comprehensive picture of this collision.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8597 4874.

You can also call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD562/25Nov. You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.