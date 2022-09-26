Officers were called at 4.50pm on Saturday, 24 September following reports of a collision involving a van and a male pedestrian in the Tesco car park at the Coppetts Centre, N11.

Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

The man, aged in his 80s, was taken to hospital.

Despite the best efforts of medical staff, he died on Sunday, 25 September.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The van involved in the collision did not stop at the scene. Enquiries are still ongoing to trace the person who is believed to have been driving the van at the time of the collision.

Two men – no further details – have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision. They have been released pending further enquiries.

Detective Inspector Ian Watson, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “The car park was extremely busy with people going about their day when this collision occurred.

“If you saw anything, or captured events on dash cam or a mobile device, then please get in touch.”

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 020 8246 9820 with the reference 4826/24SEP.

You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.