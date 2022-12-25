Sunday, December 25, 2022
Sunday, December 25, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

The Man, Aged In His 40s, Sustained Gunshot Injuries And Was Pronounced Deceased At The Scene After Being Shot By Police
Home BREAKING Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a fatal collision in Edgware

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a fatal collision in Edgware

by @uknip247

At approximately 03:45hrs on Sunday, 25 December officers on patrol in a marked vehicle indicated for a car to stop in the vicinity of Hendon Way, NW2.

The vehicle drove off from police. There was no pursuit.

A short time later police were informed the same car had been involved in a collision with another car and a lamppost further along Hendon Way, NW4 at the Brent Cross Flyover.

The occupants of the car that did not stop for police fled the scene on foot.

The passenger of the second car – a 22-year-old woman – suffered injuries. London Ambulance Service attended but despite the best efforts of paramedics, she died at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.

A man, the driver of the second car, suffered a head injury – his condition is not serious.

Road closures remain in place while the scene is dealt with.

A 29-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving; he remains in custody. Enquiries are ongoing to trace other occupants of the car.

Anyone with information that could assist police, including any road users with dash cam footage, is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD933/25Dec. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

RELATED ARTICLES

Police emergency call handlers prepare to help those in need on Christmas...

In his Christmas sermon, the Archbishop of Canterbury will pay tribute to...

During his first Christmas address to the nation, King Charles is expected...

Police have issued a warning to the public that some of their...

Two retired Nottinghamshire Police officers have travelled on a Christmas humanitarian mission...

Police hunt shooter who opened fire in Merseyside pub packed with drinkers...

Police in North London are looking for a gunman after a car...

Don’t let a fire spoil your celebrations this christmas

Dog turns on hairdryer and causes bedroom fire

Lorraine is back for an extra special Christmas day episode full of...

Police are appealing for footage following an attempted sexual assault in Great...

A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with the deaths of...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"