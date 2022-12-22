Police Are Appealing For Witnesses And Information Following A Fatal Incident On The A3(m) Near Bedhampton This Morning.

At 7.22am today (Thursday 22 December), we received reports that a woman had fallen from the bridge on Purbrook Way, between junctions 4 and 3.
Sadly, a woman in her 50s from Hayling Island was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
The part of the road between junctions 4 and 3 was closed in both directions. At around 2pm the southbound carriageway was reopened.
The northbound carriageway is still closed and will remain so for at least the next couple of hours. We apologise for any inconvenience but we hope that people will understand that we need to investigate thoroughly and will always work with our partners to ensure closures are lifted as soon as possible.
Officers are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding what happened, and they are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.
Were you driving in the area at the time? Did you see a woman on Purbrook Way between 7.15am and 7.20am today?
If you think you have any information that may help our enquiries, then please get in touch by calling 101, quoting 44220513133.
You can also submit information to us online here: https://orlo.uk/4eGjv
Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at https://orlo.uk/tCuRF