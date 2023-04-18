Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a fatal road traffic collision

by uknip247

Shortly before 4.20am (Saturday 15 April) officers were called to a report that a car had left the carriageway close to the Burley exit on the A31 westbound

The driver, a 24-year-old man from Wimborne, suffered serious injuries and sadly died at the scene. His family are being supported by specialist officers.

Following an initial investigation, police are now calling for witnesses to come forward.

PS Chris Thompson, of the Roads Policing Unit, said:

“We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident or the moments leading up to it.

“Did you see a grey Audi A3 driving westbound on the A31 shortly before 4.20am this morning? Perhaps you were driving in the area at the time and have dash cam footage that captured something that may assist our enquiries?”

If you have information that may assist officers, please call 101 quoting reference number 44230146953.

