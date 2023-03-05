Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a fatal road traffic collision in Southampton

Sunday, March 5, 2023
Officers were called just before 1am this morning (5 March) following a report of a collision on Middle Road.

It was reported a black Vauxhall Corsa collided with several parked cars.

Three teenage males were in the Corsa. One of them, an 18-year-old from Southampton, sadly died.

His next of kin have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers.

The two other males suffered serious injuries.

Following an initial investigation a 17-year-old male and a 19-year-old male, both from Southampton, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Police are calling on anyone who saw the collision or moments leading up to it to contact them.

Police are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have relevant dash-cam footage of the Corsa travelling south on Middle Road towards Station Road.

If you have information that could assist enquiries, please call 101 quoting incident number 44230089247.

