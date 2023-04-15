Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a fatal road traffic collision

At about 10.20pm on the 12th April, Police were called to a collision on East Portway between a motorbike and a lorry.

The motorcyclist, a 20-year-old man from Andover, suffered serious injuries and sadly died at the scene. His family are being supported by specialist officers.

Following an initial investigation, Police are now calling for witnesses to come forward.

PC Helen Castle, of the Roads Policing Unit, said:

“We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident or the moments leading up to it.

“In particular, we want to speak to a male cyclist who stopped to assist the motorcyclist.”

If you have information that may assist, please call 101 or report online using 44230143855.