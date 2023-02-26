Police Are Appealing For Witnesses And Information Following A Stabbing In Harrow.

.



Officers were called by London Ambulance Service at 7.05pm on Saturday, 25 February to Elmgrove Road, junction with Station Road, Harrow after reports of a man found suffering stab injuries.

The man, aged 27, was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital for treatment – he remains there in a critical but stable condition.



An investigation into the circumstances continues.



Police are particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in the area, including any road users with dashcam footage that may have captured the events, to contact them.

A crime scene remains in place at the location.



There have been no arrests and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information, video and images that could help the investigation should call 101 or tweet @MetCC ref CAD 5900/25Feb. You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.