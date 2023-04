At about 4.50pm on Thursday 30 March, a 14-year-old girl was confronted by a young woman armed with a knife on Queen’s Road.

The woman shouted at the girl and made verbal threats to stab the girl before leaving the scene.

Police Are Appealing For Witnesses And Information Following An Incident In Portsmouth.

Following an initial investigation officers are now releasing an image of a person they would like to speak to in connection with this incident.

If anyone knows who this person is, or has any information that could assist, please call 101 quoting 44230126519.