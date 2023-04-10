Monday, April 10, 2023
Monday, April 10, 2023

Police are appealing for witnesses and video footage after a 19-year-old man died following a collision on the A530

Police Are Appealing For Witnesses And Video Footage After A 19-year-old Man Died Following A Collision On The A530

At around 6.30pm on Sunday 9 April, police were called to reports of a collision on the A530, near Whitchurch Road towards Nantwich.

Officers attended the scene and found that a grey Ford Fiesta had collided with a tree.

The front passenger, a 19-year-old man from the Whitchurch area, sadly passed away at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Three other passengers, an 18-year-old man, a 22-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

The driver of the car, a 20-year-old man from Whitchurch, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Enquiries in relation to the incident are ongoing and officers are appealing to anyone who may have dashcam footage or witnessed the collision to get in touch.

Anyone with any information or video footage which may aid the investigation is asked to contact Cheshire Police via the website or on 101, quoting IML 1520280.

Information can also be reported anonymously, via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

