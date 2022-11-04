Police are appealing for witnesses, CCTV and dashcam footage following a report of a rape in Lancaster

Post

Officers were called on Monday 31st October to a report that a woman had

been raped outdoors around the Bowerham Road, Ulster Road area between

10pm-10.30pm.

An investigation is underway, and the victim is being supported by

specially trained officers.

Det Insp Adie Knowles, of Lancashire Police, said: ‘We are appealing for

anybody who may have been in the area between 10pm – 10.30pm to get in

contact with us. Did you see anything suspicious? If you have CCTV, dashcam

or doorbell footage, please review it and contact us if you have any

information which could help our investigation.’

The offender is described as a white male in his 30s, around 6ft tall, of

slim build. He was wearing a dark zip-up jacket and dark jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting the log number 1637

of 31st October. You can also email 6966@lancashire.police.uk or report

information anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.