Police are appealing for witnesses, CCTV and dashcam footage following a report of a rape in Lancaster

Officers were called on Monday 31st October to a report that a woman had
been raped outdoors around the Bowerham Road, Ulster Road area between
10pm-10.30pm.
An investigation is underway, and the victim is being supported by
specially trained officers.
Det Insp Adie Knowles, of Lancashire Police, said: ‘We are appealing for
anybody who may have been in the area between 10pm – 10.30pm to get in
contact with us. Did you see anything suspicious? If you have CCTV, dashcam
or doorbell footage, please review it and contact us if you have any
information which could help our investigation.’
The offender is described as a white male in his 30s, around 6ft tall, of
slim build. He was wearing a dark zip-up jacket and dark jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting the log number 1637
of 31st October. You can also email 6966@lancashire.police.uk or report
information anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
