Officers were called by Lancashire Fire and Rescue at around 7.25pm on Saturday, October 15th, to reports of a fire at Highfield Priory School. The separate nursery building was destroyed.
At this stage, the fire is being treated as suspicious.
We have now arrested four 14-year-old boys in connection with the investigation. All four have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage – arson not endangering life and have been released on bail.
Det Insp George Binns, of Preston CID, said: ‘While we have made a number of arrests, our investigation is very much ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area, or anyone who has information which could assist our enquiries to get in touch.”
Anyone with information should contact 101, quoting the log number 1139 of October 15th.