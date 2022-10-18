Officers were called by Lancashire Fire and Rescue at around 7.25pm on Saturday, October 15th, to reports of a fire at Highfield Priory School. The separate nursery building was destroyed.​

At this stage, the fire is being treated as suspicious.​

ADVERTISEMENT

We have now arrested four 14-year-old boys in connection with the investigation. All four have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage – arson not endangering life and have been released on bail.​

ADVERTISEMENT

Det Insp George Binns, of Preston CID, said: ‘While we have made a number of arrests, our investigation is very much ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area, or anyone who has information which could assist our enquiries to get in touch.”​

Anyone with information should contact 101, quoting the log number 1139 of October 15th.