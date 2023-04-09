Sunday, April 9, 2023
Sunday, April 9, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision

by uknip247
Police Are Appealing For Witnesses Following A Collision In Sale.

At around 8,30pm on Wednesday 5 April 2023, police were called to reports of a collision between a bicycle and black Audi A3 on the zebra crossing at the junction of Manor Avenue and Ruskin Drive.

Emergency services attended and a 13-year-old boy was taken to hospital with a head injury but later discharged.

A 26-year-old male arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs has been released under investigation with enquiries are ongoing.

PC Matt Leigh, of GMP’s Road Policing Unit, said: “A boy attended hospital as a result of this collision and we wish him all the best for a full recovery.

“If anyone witnessed this collision or has any dashcam footage please get in touch with police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact police on 0161 856 4741 quoting incident number 3244 of 05/04/2023.

Reports can be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

The news of two migrant boats sinking off the east coast of Tunisia, resulting in the death or disappearance of 27 people, is yet...

Emergency services were called to Callow Drive shortly after following reports that a man had been shot

An apartment block in Marseille’s La Plaine district collapsed in an apparent explosion on Sunday

Lhanbryde Road Policing officers are appealing for information following a serious crash on the A96 near Lhanbryde

The British Royal Family attended their first Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle since the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Police are urgently appealing for information and possible sightings to help locate a missing teenage boy from Selby

Rape probe launched after an attack in Riverside Park

Pictured:Man arrested after two officers injured in West London

Murder investigation launched in Sheffield

Police investigating a car key burglary quickly charged a suspect with multiple offences

Have you seen missing 19-year-old Hannah Greig?

Armed Cops called to Cooperative supermarket in Harrow following reports of shots fired

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More